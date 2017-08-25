The Google Pixel has been hard to find, but our friends at Thrifter have tracked down an exclusive discount just for you!

If you happened to miss out on Google's recent discount on the Pixel and Pixel XL, don't worry. Thrifter has partnered up with the folks at Daily Steals to bring you some more savings, but this time on brand new units instead of refurbished ones. Using the coupon code THRFTPXLN , you'll be able to pick up a 32GB Pixel for $549.99 , which is only a little more than Google was charging last time around.

You can also go for the 128GB Pixel model, or jump up to the 128GB Pixel XL if you want the larger phone. Most configurations are available in both black and silver right now. The pricing breakdown is:

32GB Pixel - $549.99

128GB Pixel - $649.99

128GB Pixel XL - $719.99

These are brand new in box units that come with a full 1-year warranty. If you are looking to save more, and don't mind picking up a refurbished version, you can grab the 32GB Pixel for $355 with coupon code THRFTPXL.

Don't forget to check for the Android Oreo update as soon as you get your phone!

See at Daily Steals

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!