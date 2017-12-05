Friendly flying.

Amazon has the Tenergy Syma X20 Mini Headless Quadcopter RC Drone on sale for $18.83 when you apply coupon code E28IURBJ during checkout.

This item has 4.5 out of 5 stars from 62 customer reviews and normally sells for $30. Today's deal brings the product down to a historic low price.

This mini quadcopter has an ultra-portable design and it features auto-hovering, meaning it will suspend in midair even if you let go of the controls. The one-key stunt moves are sure to impress and make your experience even more fun. This is perfect for beginners and will make a great gift. It charges via microUSB too so extra charging cables are easy to find.

