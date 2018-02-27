If you love baseball, then now's a good time to be a T-Mobile customer. You'll soon be able to redeem a promotion to get a full year of MLB.TV, which is normally $115.99.

The promotion will be active between March 27 and April 2. You can redeem it on the T-Mobile Tuesdays smartphone app, which is available on iOS and Android while connected to the T-Mobile network. You can't redeem while connected to Wi-Fi or roaming data.

The deal is only open to new MLB.TV subscribers, so if you're an existing customer you'll want to cancel that subscription before March 23. Once you've redeemed the promotion, you'll be able to watch all of your favorite out-of-market baseball games on up to 10 devices.

