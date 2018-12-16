The PlayStation Classic retro gaming console is on sale for the first time since its release. You can get it for $74.99 on Amazon right now, which is $25 off its normal price and the best deal we've seen. You'll also get a $25 Amazon gift card when you buy it, for a total value of $50 you're saving with this deal. This should arrive before Christmas, so get it as a gift for someone.

Sure, the PlayStation Classic has not been as well-received as Nintendo's retro consoles like the NES Classic, but if you grew up with one of these consoles it still might hold a special place in your heart. And now it can hold that place for $25 cheaper, which makes it even more special to me.

The PlayStation Classic is loaded with 20 original PlayStation games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. It comes with two wired controllers, so you can play with a friend, an HDMI cable, and a virtual memory card. The device is tiny, about 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, but looks nearly identical.

