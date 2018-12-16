Update: Bummer! It looks like you missed out on this deal, but let’s make sure that doesn’t happen again. Be sure to sign up for the Thrifter newsletter and follow Thrifter on Twitter so we can help you save money on your next purchase!
The PlayStation Classic retro gaming console is on sale for the first time since its release. You can get it for $74.99 on Amazon right now, which is $25 off its normal price and the best deal we've seen. You'll also get a $25 Amazon gift card when you buy it, for a total value of $50 you're saving with this deal. This should arrive before Christmas, so get it as a gift for someone.
Sure, the PlayStation Classic has not been as well-received as Nintendo's retro consoles like the NES Classic, but if you grew up with one of these consoles it still might hold a special place in your heart. And now it can hold that place for $25 cheaper, which makes it even more special to me.
The PlayStation Classic is loaded with 20 original PlayStation games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms. It comes with two wired controllers, so you can play with a friend, an HDMI cable, and a virtual memory card. The device is tiny, about 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, but looks nearly identical.
