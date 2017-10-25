Smart savings.

Is this deal for me?

Right now the GE Sol Wi-Fi Connected Smart Light Fixture is 50% off at Amazon. You'll pay $99.99, which is the best price ever for this item. The coolest part is that this light has Amazon Alexa built right in.

Use your voice and this light can play music from an Alexa-enabled library, tell you the time, tell you the weather, and of course, control your light. You can even schedule your lights. Turn them off every night at bedtime, or schedule them to slowly get brighter each morning to help you wake up peacefully. Or, put the light in your kitchen and use it to set timers. Stick it on your patio to have soft lighting when you're hanging out late at night. The options are endless.

This smart light received 3.4 out of 5 stars based on 36 customer reviews. It is compatible with GE C smart lights, as well as select smart devices, thermostats, and speakers.

TL;DR

- This is the best price ever for the GE Sol, and the built-in Alexa Assistant makes the deal even sweeter. Things to know before you buy! - If you're interested in Smart Bulbs, you may want to opt for Philips Hue bulbs, which are slightly less expensive and have much better ratings once you have the Hue Bridge.

