Garmin makes a variety of different fitness trackers, and its Fenix watches offer some of the most advanced features that are available. The Fenix 5X Sapphire is one of the higher-end models that the company offers, and right now you can pick it up for $549.99, a $100 savings.

It has a built-in GPS which can track your runs, bicycle rides, hikes, and various other outdoor activities. It also has a 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. There are preloaded running profiles for when you are using it on a treadmill or on a trail, and it puts key performance indicators right on your wrist.