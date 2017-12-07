This is the bundle you want to buy!

If you're in the market for a Samsung Galaxy S8+, you won't want to overlook this bundle. Right now, Amazon has not only discounted the price of the phone itself, but it is also including a fast wireless charging pad and a $100 gift card with the purchase. All of this is down to just $724.99, which is just a little more than we've seen just the phone by itself drop to in the past.

Amazon currently has just the phone listed at $701.26, which shows you the value of buying the bundle. Since it's an unlocked version, you'll be able to take your SIM card from your current phone and use it in this phone without any issues.

