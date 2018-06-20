Swees at Amazon has a variety of Fitbit Versa Milanese Stainless Steel Replacement Bands on sale from $2 when you enter promo code 5ATTMQ3O during checkout. There are two sizes available too so you can find the right fit for yourself.

The least expensive option on sale is the Silver band which drops to $2 with the code. Other than the look, these bands are all made and function the same way. It features a strong magnetic closure and is constructed of woven stainless steel metal.

The options without added jewels, like Black, Champagne, and Rose Gold, fall to $2.50 with the code, while the bands with jewels are priced up to $3.50. Either way, you're getting a great deal here no matter which band you go for.

Each of these bands comes with a one-year warranty.

