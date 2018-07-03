Today's the day to find a new look for your Fitbit Alta or Alta HR activity tracker at a discount. Using promo code YSBQL8OQ, you can grab a Milanese Stainless Steel Band over at Amazon for as low as $3.86. These bands include free shipping with Amazon Prime and come in a variety of colors. This offer saves you up to around $10 off the regular price of these bands and makes them affordable enough to grab a few at once.

These bands come in two different sizes (Small or Large) so you can select the most comfortable size for yourself. They're lightweight, flexible, and made of premium woven stainless steel mesh. Most of the colors available for these bands are priced at $4.64 with the code, but the few jeweled and sculpted options rise as high as $5.46 with the code, which is still a pretty great deal.