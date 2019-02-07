Amazon recently updated its 4K Fire TV Stick by bundling it with the All-New Alexa Voice Remote. If you still haven't purchased a few for your home, right now Amazon's offering a deal which should hopefully help change that. Though the 4K Fire TV Stick is currently priced at its regular cost of $49.99 there, adding two to your cart will save you $15 during checkout, bringing your total down to $85.

With support for 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and all the streaming services you know and love, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a worthy addition to any UHD TV in your home. Having a Fire TV stick gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows to binge-watch, letting you cancel your cable subscription without worrying about missing out on content you want to see. It can download apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Now, while also having the ability to browse the web.

It also comes with an all-new Alexa Voice Remote that allows you to launch and control all your favorite movies and TV shows and includes new power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV. You can also use Alexa to control your smart home devices.

If you don't need or want 4K streaming, you can pick up the non-4K Fire TV Stick for $40 currently.

