We're almost at the close of Prime Day 2018, and if you're anything like me, you're praying that you won't see any more great offers to make you pull out your wallet once again. If your Prime Day funds are running low, there are still some great deals you can grab for $10 or less. Of course, as with most of the deals popping up during Prime Day, a majority of these offers are exclusively available for Prime members. If you're not a member, you can still get in on these deals by starting a free 30-day trial.

Avid reader? You've probably already heard of Kindle Unlimited which offers unlimited access to over 1 million books for a monthly fee, but did you know you can try out the service for three months at just $0.99 total? Its books can be read either on a Kindle device or via the free Kindle app. If you don't have much time for books, consider Audible instead and have someone else read to you. Right now, you can grab three months for $5 each as opposed to the regular $15 monthly price.

If you're one of those people with headphones always on, like me, you also won't want to miss Amazon's offer for four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $1. The service gives you access to your favorite music and new releases so you can listen whenever on your iOS or Android device, or computer.

There are even some money-making opportunities during Prime Day. For example, if you buy some of these $1 Dash Buttons, you'll receive a free $5 credit upon pressing them for the first time, and you can get a credit for each one you buy.

Some of the other great deals under $10 today include:

Prime Day 2018 has just a few hours left, so you might want to take a last look at the remaining Prime deals while they're available.