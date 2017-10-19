Time to go back through on Survival mode.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is down to $39.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This game normally sells at $60 on the consoles and $50 on PC. This is its first direct price drop on the physical game on Amazon.

The Game of the Year Edition includes the base Fallout 4 game plus all the downloadable content released for it: Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, Far Harbor, Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Nuka-World. These aren't included on the disc but rather through a code available inside, so you'll need Internet access to get them.

Fallout 4 is a post-apocalyptic open-world adventure game. It has elements of shooters, RPGs, and stealth games all rolled into one. There are so many quests to do, paths to take, and places to explore that if you buy this today we might not see you again until next year. You can go through the whole game on Easy as an all-out brawler using mini nukes and automatic shotguns, or you can run through on Survival mode as a stealth melee fighter. And whichever one you do first, you can eventually start a new game as the other and have an all new experience.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the first direct price drop we've seen on the Game of the Year Edition, which only just released in August.

Fallout 4 is an older game, but it has been regularly updated for a long time now. With the addition of mods, the game looks as fresh and new as anything being released this year.

