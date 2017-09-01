Whether building a PC or doing some other project around the house, the team at Thrifter knows you'll need this multimeter to do it right!

Today's Amazon Gold Box deal of the day features a couple of Extech products on sale. The Extech MiniTec digital multimeter is down to $10.99 until the end of the day. Tools like this have a long shelf-life, and this multimeter has been around since at least 2011. In all that time it has never dropped very far below its $33 street price until recently. That's huge savings compared to other multimeters, even other models sold by Extech that go for $45.

The other Extech item on sale is this infrared thermometer for $19.99. It hasn't been around as long, only appearing on Amazon in June, but it has sold between $23 and $33 since then. This deal is its lowest price ever.

Multimeters are essential for any do-it-yourself projects you've got going on around the house that involve power and electricity, even building your own computer. This iFixit article breaks down multimeters really well, including how to use them and what they're good for. Electricity is always dangerous to mess with if you don't have the right tools, and a multimeter is a great step in the right direction.

The features for this multimeter include:

Easy-to-use with large, 2000 count, LCD display measures AC/DC Voltage, AC/DC Current, and Resistance.

Includes 1.5V and 9V battery test modes to easily test a wide variety of batteries.

10A fuse protection as well as overload protection and indication keep you safe.

A Continuity beeper allows you to easily test for a complete circuit.

The MN25 includes a protective rubber holster, 9V battery, and test leads.

You can buy extra test leads and probes for $17 with this Extech electronics kit.

