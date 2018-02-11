Time for an upgrade.
The PNY CS900 480GB internal solid state drive is down to $124.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen on PNY's CS900 series of solid state drives. It normally sells for $140 and has never dropped below that price, although it as gone as high as $160.
Every variation is on sale, too, so you should pick the size that's best for you. The 120GB is on sale for $45 from $50. The 240GB is down to $70 from $75. And the 960GB is down to $230 from $250.
The CS900 is a relatively new lineup from PNY, a slight upgrade over the CS1311 SSD we've shared deals on before. It has sequential read and write speeds up to 550MB/s and 500MB/s. It also has very low power consumption and includes data migration software to transfer from your old drive to your new one.
Reader comments
Bought one! Thanks guys!