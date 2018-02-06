No more excuses. Start your smart home now!

The Eufy smart plug down to $13.99 is its first drop below $23 ever. It's cheap enough you can afford to buy a couple to really get your smart home moving along. Just look at how that price compares to other popular smart plugs. The Wemo Mini is $30 right now, and the TP-Link smart plug is $25.

These plugs require no hub and work with both Amazon and Google voice control. Just add an Echo Dot or the Google Home Mini to turn your appliances on and off with your voice.

Even without those devices, you can use the EufyHome app to control whatever is plugged in, track the energy usage, set schedules, and more. The design is perfectly sized so you won't lose access to your second outlet. These come with an 18-month warranty.

