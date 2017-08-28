It may not be an Amazon Echo Dot, but our friends at Thrifter are back again with a great deal on a new competitor!
Amazon's Echo Dot is the company's most affordable way to add Alexa through your house, but at $50 it is still more than some people want to pay. Eufy, a sister brand of Anker, has recently released a competitor which is basically a more affordable Echo Dot and today you can grab one for less. The Genie is normally priced at $34.99, but right now you can pick one up at Amazon for just $29.70.
While many of the features are the same, the functionality differs a little bit. Be sure to check out the video review from Modern Dad below.
- Eufy Genie is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Amazon's intelligent Alexa voice assistant. Just say the wake word "Alexa" and Genie plays music, controls your smart home devices, answers your questions, sets calendars, reports the weather and news and more.
- Built with a 2W speaker that delivers dynamic audio and room-filling sound, so you can truly enjoy your favorite playlists from streaming services like Amazon Music, TuneIn and iHeartRadio. Also supports music streaming from your Apple devices via AirPlay.
- Enables a true voice-controlled smart home experience. Use Genie to control all Alexa-compatible Eufy smart products, such as RoboVac 11c and Lumos LED Smart Bulbs, in addition to other brands that work with Alexa.
- Easy setup with the free EufyHome app. Use the Amazon Alexa app to access 10000+ skills and services, such as Domino's Pizza, Uber, ESPN, NPR News, and much more. Plus, Genie is always getting smarter. Future updates include: directly control Spotify with your voice; Alexa messaging and calling. (EufyHome requires a smartphone or tablet running iOS 8.0 (and above) or Android 4.3 (and above) to operate.)
With the purchase, you'll also score a free 3-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. This offer is limited to one per account, and new subscribers only. You will receive an email after your purchase instructing you how to redeem your trial.
If you want to pay a little more to get a little more, you can pick up the Echo Dot for $44.99.
