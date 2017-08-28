It may not be an Amazon Echo Dot, but our friends at Thrifter are back again with a great deal on a new competitor!

Amazon's Echo Dot is the company's most affordable way to add Alexa through your house, but at $50 it is still more than some people want to pay. Eufy, a sister brand of Anker, has recently released a competitor which is basically a more affordable Echo Dot and today you can grab one for less. The Genie is normally priced at $34.99, but right now you can pick one up at Amazon for just $29.70.

While many of the features are the same, the functionality differs a little bit. Be sure to check out the video review from Modern Dad below.