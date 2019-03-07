Eufy's Lumos soft white smart bulbs are down to just $12.99 at Amazon, which is a few bucks lower than they normally sell for.

These bulbs, unlike many others, don't require a hub in order to work. They can be scheduled or turned on or off from anywhere using the free EufyHome app. That way, you'll be able to see whether you left the lights on at home while you're busy at work. There's also an Away mode which randomly turns on and off your lights to give the appearance to anyone outside that someone is still home. You can also control them using with a voice assistant like Amazon's Alexa through an Echo device.

Over 700 customers left a review for this product at Amazon resulting in a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars. Eufy backs these bulbs up with an 18-month warranty.

The company also sells a tunable white bulb that allows you to change the shade of white it lights up, and that's currently $22. You can also grab the Eufy Smart Switch for $29.99.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.