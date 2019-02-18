The Eufy Genie Alexa-enabled smart speaker is $14.99 on Amazon. When not on sale, the device sells for $18 and was selling as high as $35 before Black Friday.

The Eufy Genie is basically a budget version of the 2nd-generation Echo Dot. It's not quite as robust, but it's also not as expensive. The Genie can be controlled using your voice with the built-in Alexa voice assistant, and you'll be able to do a lot of the regular stuff including playing music, finding answers to questions, setting your calendar, and more. The speaker works over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network and doesn't have Bluetooth. The 2W speakers work with plenty of music apps including Pandora, Spotify, and others. You'll also be able to do hands-free phone calls.

