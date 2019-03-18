Eufy is taking $80 off its eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System when you enter promo code EUFYULMS during checkout at Amazon. That'll bring its price down to $199.99. Considering we've never seen it fall below $280 without a code, this is a deal you do not want to miss.

This 100% wire-free camera system is IP65 weatherproof-rated and suitable for outdoor or indoor use with an internal battery that can last for a full year on a single charge (or three years in standby mode). It films in 1080p resolution and features night vision as well so you can see anything going on outside no matter what time of day it is. And using the EufySecurity app, you'll be able to check in on the camera's video feed no matter where you are.

Unlike other security systems, the eufyCam E doesn't require that you pay for a monthly service to use it. A 16GB microSD card is included with its purchase so you can store up to a year of recordings without needing anything extra. You'll also receive mounting hardware so you can install it easily around your home.

If you're looking to add more cameras to your setup, you can do that at any time in the future for $179.99 per camera. The package above also includes the required base station that helps them all work together seamlessly. Right now, Amazon's offering the single cameras for just $149.99 with an on-page coupon, but you won't be able to use one without the base station.

Have an Amazon Alexa device with a screen? You can even view the camera's live video feed right on devices like the Echo Show and Echo Spot.

