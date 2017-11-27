Get a full body composition analysis on your phone with this scale.

The Eufy BodySense smart scale is down to $32.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen. Its regular street price is $50, and we've shared a deal or two on it in the past when it dropped to $40, but we've never seen it go lower than that.

Eufy's scale is compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and gives you a lot of control over the data.

Features include:

Supports multiple device pairings, eliminating the need to connect and disconnect when changing users.

EufyLife syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit to store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for easy viewing.

Pairs with up to 20 accounts to seamlessly track multiple users—just log-on and weigh-in.

Turn on Bluetooth, open EufyLife, and pair with your scale.

Note: EufyLife is compatible with devices running iOS 8.0+ and Android 4.3+

Track and compare your readings for comprehensive health insight.

See at Amazon