Get a full body composition analysis on your phone with this scale.
The Eufy BodySense smart scale is down to $32.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen. Its regular street price is $50, and we've shared a deal or two on it in the past when it dropped to $40, but we've never seen it go lower than that.
Eufy's scale is compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and gives you a lot of control over the data.
Features include:
- Supports multiple device pairings, eliminating the need to connect and disconnect when changing users.
- EufyLife syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit to store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for easy viewing.
- Pairs with up to 20 accounts to seamlessly track multiple users—just log-on and weigh-in.
- Turn on Bluetooth, open EufyLife, and pair with your scale.
- Note: EufyLife is compatible with devices running iOS 8.0+ and Android 4.3+
- Track and compare your readings for comprehensive health insight.
