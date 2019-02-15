You don't have to spend a fortune to start delving into Smart Home technology. Amazon consistently has sales on everything from smart plugs to smart lights, such as Etekcity's Smart Light Switch two-pack. Coupon codes can save you even further, which is how you can pick up Etekcity's two-pack for only $25.98 today. Simply enter code UDTUBLTV during checkout to score the discount. That saves you $14 off its regular price of $40 there, and you'll be snagging the switches for just $12.99 apiece in the process.

Once installed, these smart switches can be controlled from anywhere in the world using the free Vesync app on your Android (or iOS) device. You can set schedules or timers to automate your home lighting, or press the switch manually to turn your lights on or off. If you have a device such as the Amazon Echo or Google Home, you can also voice control these switches for hands-free use.

Nearly 100 Amazon customers left reviews for this two-pack, resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars. You'll also receive a two-year warranty with your purchase.

See at Amazon

