The Essential 360 degree camera is down to just $30 on Amazon. It was selling as high as $100 in February, and some retailers still sell it for as much as $200. This is the first time we've ever seen it go lower than $50.

You can capture awesome 360-degree shots showing off everything around you right from your phone. This camera mounts right to the phone using Essential's magnetic connector and doesn't require any dongles or cables. It has dual 12MP fish-eye imagers and can capture video at 30fps.

This is the lowest this camera has ever dropped by quite a bit so we don't expect this to stick around for long. Be sure to grab one now, before they are gone!

If you don't have the Essential Phone you can grab one for $500 right now, although we do see them drop to $450 pretty often.

See on Amazon