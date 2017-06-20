The Thrifter team is back again, this time with a deal on Samsung's latest Gear VR controller!

Alongside the announcement of a brand new Gear VR headset, Samsung also announced a new touch controller to help take your VR experience to the next level. The controller debuted with a $40 price tag, and has hovered around that price since, until just recently. Amazon currently has the controller down to just $27.98, a savings of $12 on it. This is the lowest we've seen it for and a price you definitely won't want to pass up.

Some of its features include:

Motion controller for more realistic interaction

Ability to recognize hand motion, evolving interactions and gameplay in VR

An ergonomic design with a trigger for natural, intuitive control

Unlocks even more amazing experiences in VR

The Gear VR controller works with Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as well as previous VR-enabled handsets, including Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note5 and previous generation Gear VR headsets.

If you don't already have one, be sure to grab one now before the price jumps back up.

