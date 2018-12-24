The Elgato Game Capture Pro 4K 60fps capture card is down to $276.32 thanks to a price drop to $290.86 and a 5% off on-page coupon. Even if the price was just at $290.86, this would be a great deal. The capture card normally sells for $380 and has never dropped below $300 before. Adding another $15 off is icing on the cake. This is the best deal we've seen, and if you've ever been interested in this card you probably won't see it go any lower.

If you're interested in a capture card but don't necessarily need all the bells and whistles of a 4K device, the regular Elgato HD60 S, which records in 1080p at 60fps, is also on sale right now. It is down to $129.99 from a street price of $160.

You'll be able to capture footage from your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, giving you the best image quality. It uses low latency technology to make that capture as fast and seamless as possible, and the dedicated software helps you set everything up and export it easily. Get the footage to your favorite editing program and you'll be a YouTube star in no time. The card has 4 stars based on more than 2,200 user reviews.

