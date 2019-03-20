Amazon currently has the popular ecobee3 lite smart thermostat on sale for just $149, which is a full $20 savings from its usual $169 price. That marks its lowest price since last year, too.

This thermostat can be easily controlled right from your iOS or Android device using the free app, as well as via Siri and Amazon's Alexa. In fact, it links in great with pretty much all smart home ecosystems including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, and IFTTT. You can also use the ecobee3 lite with a pair of room sensors to help ensure that your whole home is kept at a consistent temperature.

Installation of the ecobee3 lite is straightforward. There's an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app walkthrough showing you step-by-step instructions, so it should only take about 30 minutes. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire.

The team at iMore named this one of the best smart thermostats for 2018 while we listed it as the best budget option. Smart thermostats can help save "an average of 23% annually on your heating and cooling bill", which means that over time the investment will pay for itself.

