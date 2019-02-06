Amazon is currently offering its Echo Dot Kids Edition + Fire 7 Kids Edition bundle with a $40 discount. Usually, purchasing the smart speaker and tablet separately would cost you $170 (although the Echo Dot Kids Edition is actually half price on its own right now if you just want that).

For the most part, the Echo Dot Kids Edition looks just like a regular 2nd-generation Echo Dot, but each comes with a kid-friendly rubber case in red, blue, or green. It has the same Alexa smarts as the standard version so can play music, answer questions, read stories, tell jokes, and more—all with younger ears in mind.

Available in blue, pink or yellow, each Kids Edition Fire tablet is also wrapped in a vibrant, child-friendly and rugged case to prevent it from being damaged. They don't have much internal storage at 16GB so you'll want to add a microSD card to your purchase so that your kids don't run out of space for media and games.

You also get one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited worth $119 for free. It gives you unrestricted access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games at no extra cost. Then there's Amazon's two-year worry-free guarantee that will replace either of the devices if your kids get too rough — no questions asked. Spilled juice? Covered. Thrown down the laundry chute "just to see what would happen"? Covered. Used as a hockey puck? Covered. Amazon has your back.

You can mix and match the colors of your choice with this bundle as the deal applies to all the combos!

