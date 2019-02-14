Now's your chance to snatch two Echo Dot speakers at a discount, as Amazon is offering $40 off your purchase when you add two of the smart speakers to your cart. Though they regularly sell for $49.99 each, today's deal will score you both speakers for only $59.98! That's like paying $30 for each one, which is not too far from the deal of $24 we saw during Black Friday last year. You'll see the discount automatically applied during checkout.

There is a slight shipping delay on all three models of the Echo Dot, though the Charcoal version is currently set to come back in stock soonest (by March 3).

The latest model of the Echo Dot speaker features a fabric cover and an improved speaker that's miles better than the Echo Dot (2nd Gen) you may already have at home. It's capable of streaming music from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Sirius XM, and Apple Music! While that's my personal favorite feature, others love to use the Dot to access Amazon Alexa's wide range of knowledge and features; it can tell you the weather, give you news updates, or help you voice control all your smart home products (like Philips Hue bulbs).

Having two of the speakers is a huge bonus too, as they can be paired together to offer bigger, stereo sound, or you can keep them separate so you have access and tunes in multiple rooms of your home. You can make calls and send messages to other Echo devices with its built-in microphone as well.

