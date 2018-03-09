Today only, eBay is having a flash sale and offering 20% off orders of $25 or more site-wide with promo code PSPRING20. There's a maximum discount limit of $100 which is pretty great, and the exclusions are only items in the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Unlike most of the other eBay coupons we've seen, this deal is not limited to specific sellers! You can use it on any order over $25 as long as the items aren't in those excluded categories. This code is limited to one use per account.

This flash sale makes it a great day to grab a deal on a pricey device you've had your eye on for a while - especially considering there are already some decent deals on eBay that this code will only enhance. You could take the Nintendo Switch console down to just $224 which is an insane deal, or the Xbox One X down to $400 which is an unheard-of price - until now that is.

You could also find some stellar deals from retailer-specific eBay stores, like Best Buy's. There you could grab some wireless BeatsX headphones for $68 with the code, a Philips Hue Starter Kit for $56, a 1TB Western Digital Hard Drive for $40 or the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $160.

Other hot deals you should take notice of today include:

