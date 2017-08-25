This Thrifter deal gets an awesome laptop backpack down to its lowest price ever!

The eBags Professional Slim laptop backpack is down to $63.99 with code 9X364AZP on Amazon. This bag normally sells for at least $100, if not more. The price drop to $64 is its lowest ever.

This deal is only available on the Heathered Graphite color, but Solid Black is down to $80, which isn't bad. Unfortunately, if you were looking for something a little more colorful the Brushed Indigo is still $100.

The backpack can fit laptops up to 17.5-inches, which covers pretty much all of them. The main compartment for the laptop is fully padded and lockable. It has tablet compartments with a crush-proof compartment for AC adapters. There's also a space for water bottles with a zipper. It can also work as a briefcase for a more professional environment.

In PC Mag's 4 star review of this bag, they said they were able to fit "an 11-inch laptop, a 13-inch laptop, a 9.7-inch tablet, an external SSD, a couple of magazines, some papers, a portable first aid kit, a foldable windbreaker, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, a compact umbrella, a multi tool, two Mophie portable USB batteries, a handheld fan, a bag of AA batteries, three granola bars, a one-liter water bottle, a pair of sunglasses in a rigid case, two set of earbuds (also in rigid cases), as well as all the necessary AC adapters and cables." You'll never need to carry that much, probably, but it's nice to know the bag can take it!

It comes with a limited lifetime warranty as well.

