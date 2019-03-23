The Dudios Zeus Ace True Wireless Earbuds fall to just $23.79 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon and enter promo code 5I4KMJJQ during checkout. While they're normally affordably priced at $36, today's deal saves you $12 off that cost and scores you these headphones at one of their best prices ever.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, these wireless earbuds are capable of lasting for four hours when fully charged and come with an 800mAh charging case which can power them up for an additional 26 hours of listening time while on-the-go. They'll automatically pair with your most recently used device when you take them out of the case, and there's even a built-in microphone with CVC noise-cancelling so you can take calls hands-free. A multifunction button was integrated into these earbuds as well, so you can answer calls or switch songs without having to grab your device.

Over 80 customers at Amazon have left reviews for these headphones resulting in a strong rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars

