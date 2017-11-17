Replace an old controller or just have an extra for some couch-based multiplayer.

This Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller is down to $39 on Amazon in Jet Black and Green Camouflage. The Jet Black version regularly sells for $44, and the Green Camo one sells closer to $49.

Most retailers plan to offer the controller for around $40 on Black Friday, and it's also a regular sale price we've shared a couple times before. However, it's limited to two colors right now. Best Buy, for example, is promising Magma Red controllers at $40, which might entice you to wait. But I imagine we'll see that on sale online, too, before next Friday.

Features of the DualShock 4 controller include:

Precision controller enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4.

Improved feel, shape, and sensitivity of dual analog sticks and trigger buttons

New multi-touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player's hands.

