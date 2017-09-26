Parrot's Jumping Sumo is not your average drone. You can experience your own for just $19.99 refurbished when you enter promo code THRFTR10 at checkout to save $10 off this item's sale price at Daily Steals. Amazon has the refurbished version for $29.99, and Groupon has them in new condition for $49.99 right now.

The Jumping Sumo is tiny, and it doesn't soar through the sky like other drones. Instead, like its name suggests, it's a land drone which jumps. Not only that, but it's pretty acrobatic. You can do sudden 90 and 180-degree turns and change your direction in an instant, do quick spins or jump across 80cm gaps. You'll basically be a parkour star at that point.

It's equipped with a wide-angle camera which streams live immersive film directly to whatever device you download its included FreeFlight 3 app on. With a flick across the screen, your drone will instantly turn in the direction you swiped. Have fun!

