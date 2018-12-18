Right now you can pick up the Dremel 4000-2/30 variable speed rotary tool for a low price of just $70. This tool regularly sells for $121 or more, and the only other time it dropped this low was on Black Friday. The tool comes with a flex shaft attachment and a 160-piece accessory kit. Both extras usually sell for around $25 apiece, and you're getting them for free with this bundle.

This is just one of the tools discounted today in a larger Amazon sale featuring savings up to 54%. The deals include indoor gardening, smartlocks, and more.

The rotary tool offers speeds between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM, has a 360-degree grip zone to help you control it in every position and is compatible with any and all Dremel accessories and attachments. It also comes with a deluxe carrying case and 30 of its own accessories (in addition to the 160 you'll also be getting) to help you carve, cut, clean, and sand your next project right to completion. The Flex Shaft Aattachment is easily attached and can add a lot more flexibility and versatility while you're working thanks to the 36-inch shaft. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 1,513 reviews.

