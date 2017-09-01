Don't worry about the lack of headphone jack on your next phone thanks to this great deal from our friends at Thrifter!
Right now you can pick up Anker's popular SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth headphones for just $19.99, a savings of $6 from the regular list price. Bluetooth headphones continue to become more of a necessity as manufacturers remove headphone jacks from more and more phones, but not everyone has hundreds of dollars laying around to spend on a pair.
While they may not sound like a pair of JayBird or Bose headphones, the quality and performance of these is actually quite impressive. With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, the headphones maintain a 4-star rating.
- Listen Up: Precision engineered 6mm drivers, fed via Bluetooth 4.1, offer powerful and skip-free audio.
- Find Your Fit: Lightweight design with customizable EarTips and InEar-Hooks give anyone a strong and comfortable fit.
- Leading Playtime: Listen for up to 7 hours on a single charge. Enough juice to soundtrack your day.
- Water-Resistant: Run in the rain or sweat it out in the gym. IPX4 water-resistant shell and internal nano-coating provide a double layer of water protection.
- What's In The Box: SoundBuds Slim, XS/S/M/L EarTips, S/M/L InEar-Hooks, FitClip, Shirt Clip, Micro USB Cable, Travel Pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.
This is the lowest price these headphones have sold for since being released earlier this year. If you want to see what all the rage is about with Bluetooth headphones, be sure to get your order in before the price jumps back up.
