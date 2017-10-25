Stay powered through the ride.

Is this deal for me?

Having a car charger to power your device can end up being a lifesaver, but I've recently learned that sometimes, one standard charger isn't enough. A road trip with your family will teach you that you do need more than one port on your car charger if everyone wants to be on their phone for the ride.

RAVPower's USB Car Charger has two 2.4A charging ports and you can grab one for only $4.99 when you enter promo code URPVC006 at checkout to save $3.

RAVPower's compact charger can charge two devices at once. It utilizes iSmart technology to adapt power currents to be suitable for your device, and provides protection from over-heating, over-current and over-charging. There's also an LED light to indicate when your device is properly connected and charging.

- At just $5, RAVPower's car charger is a steal to keep multiple devices charging in your vehicle at the same time. This product is also backed up by a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with almost 2,000 reviews. Things to know before you buy! - This car charger comes with a lifetime warranty.

