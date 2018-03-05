There are a couple retailers that have it for $759, like B&H and Adorama , but those drones do not come with a remote controller or battery charger. Amazon's does, so it's worth the extra $10.

The DJI Mavic Pro quadcopter is down to $769 on Amazon. That price is the lowest ever on the base model, which usually sells for around $900 and is still going as high as $1,000 at retailers like Best Buy .

In addition to the remote controller, battery, and charger, this drone also comes with a 16GB SD card, three types of USB cables (Lightning, micro USB and USB-C), and three pairs of propellers.

The DJI Mavic Pro is considered one of the best drones on the market. On Amazon it has more than 87 user reviews giving it 4.2 stars. It's super lightweight, at only 1.6 pounds, and can be folded down for extreme portability. You can stick it in your backpack and take it anywhere. When it's ready to fly, just unfold it and it's good to go.

It has a four mile operating range, which means you can fly it farther than you can see it. It flies up to 40 miles per hour. The battery is good for 27 minutes. The camera can capture 4K and 1080p resolution shots while using stabilization features to keep the pictures clear. There's a smartphone app that syncs with the camera for photography and first-person piloting.

Since you're saving so much money, add on an extra battery for just $60 and keep your drone in the air. You also might want to upgrade from that starting SD card, since 16GB isn't very much. Get the Samsung EVO Select 128GB card for $40 or go big with the SanDisk Ultra 400GB card at its lowest price for $185.

