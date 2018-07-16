Get the 23andMe Ancestry DNA Test for $99.99 this Prime Day. This is a Health and Ancestry kit, which gives you more information than the basic Ancestry kits we've seen on sale in the past. It normally sells for $200 and doesn't go on sale as often as the other versions.

These kits are pretty easy. You just take a saliva test, send it off to the lab and get your results in a few weeks (6-8). This one in particular will give you more than just your Ancestry. It will also give you a rundown of your health in regards to your genetics.

