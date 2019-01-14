You can get the Teckin Torchiere LED smart dimmable Floor Lamp for $63.74 with code YY7O5JXE on Amazon. The lamp normally sells for $85 and has never dropped directly from that price before.

The floor lamp has a design that works with any room style. It is just under six-feet tall, has a dimmer that lets you achieve just the right amount of light, and the maximum output can reach as high as 2000 lumens. You can adjust it manually with a simple touch, use the Tuya Smart app, or connect the lamp to your Wi-Fi and control it with an Alexa-enabled device. The lamp is covered by a three-year warranty and users give it 4.2 stars based on 26 reviews.

