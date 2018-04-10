While supplies last, Amazon is offering the $60 Spotify gift card on sale today for only $51. We hardly ever see discounts on Spotify gift cards, unless it comes via a rare BOGO offer or 10% off. This is a Lightning deal however, so there is a limited amount of cards available for sale and only for a limited time... a.k.a. buy yours now.
This gift card looks to only be valid for individual accounts; Student and Family plans are excluded.
My favorite aspect of Spotify comes after you've been listening for a week or two. Once the site has discovered some of your music tastes, it will start spitting out recommendations and playlists designed for you which actually hit the mark pretty well, at least for me. It's a great way to discover music and also relisten to your favorite jams.