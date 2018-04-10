While supplies last, Amazon is offering the $60 Spotify gift card on sale today for only $51. We hardly ever see discounts on Spotify gift cards, unless it comes via a rare BOGO offer or 10% off. This is a Lightning deal however, so there is a limited amount of cards available for sale and only for a limited time... a.k.a. buy yours now.

This gift card looks to only be valid for individual accounts; Student and Family plans are excluded.