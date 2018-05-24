DIRECTV NOW is offering three months of service for $30, and just recently the company announced a whole new feature you'll want to take advantage of. The service has added 20 hours of cloud-based DVR recording to both the Android and Amazon Fire TV apps. That means you'll be able to stream your favorite shows or record them to watch later for up to 30 days.

The $10 a month promotion is awesome enough, but the ability to record and save shows on your favorite streaming device, including the Amazon Fire TV, should definitely push you over the edge. Normally, the base plan costs $35 a month, but when you enter coupon code YESNOW3 during checkout you can save $25 a month for the first three months.

Don't forget that DIRECTV NOW is also offering a Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month of service or an Apple TV 4K when you prepay for 3 months of service. While the DVR service is not available on the Roku app just yet, it soon will be.

It's important to note that after the first three months, DIRECTV NOW will bill you the full $35 plan cost for each month that you continue the service. Getting signed up for the service is extremely easy, and should only take a few minutes of your time. If you decide that it doesn't meet your needs or you just don't want to continue the service, it's super simple to cancel your account as well.

Sign up for DIRECTV NOW