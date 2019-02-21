Dbrand is offering 20% off all skins. No coupon code is necessary to get in on this offer, which isn't one we see frequently. Shipping is free on orders over $30. Keep in mind that the promotion can end at any time, so you may want to move quickly if your heart is set on shopping.

Modern phones are amazing. They're beautiful. They're shiny. Unfortunately, they're also comprised of materials that attract scratches and fingerprints. That's where dbrand Skins come in. Expertly cut to fit your device, these skins protect your tech from fingerprints and scratches. They add a grippy texture, too, that helps keep your gadgets safe. The precision fit means all that magic happens while still keeping your phone sleek and thin.

There are dozens of materials to choose from, too, including the brand new Swarm pattern, which features a textured, dynamic, light-reflecting honeycomb design. Swarm not your thing? Fear not. From warm wood finishes to marble and concrete to radioactive-green carbon fiber, you'll be able to find a style you love.

So what devices are eligible? The short answer: lots. Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10 Skin and trick out your new phone in custom combinations of colors and materials. Take your Google Pixel up a notch with a personalized aesthetic, complete with a logo cutout. Make your Razer products look even cooler than they do already. You can even add flair and texture to your favorite gaming consoles. It's your thing. Do what you wanna do. Just make sure you shop sooner rather than later since this sale is only valid for a limited time.

