The folks at Daily Steals are getting in the holiday spirit early this year by running a Christmas in July sale. This one-day promotion brings discounts to phones, accessories, computers, and more! Best Buy just ran deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in July, and now we are already at Christmas. There are a bunch of gadgets available to browse at great prices.
Some of these are used, some refurbished, and some new. The conditions are noted below (and in the listings).
- 16/32/64GB iPhone 5s (Used, signs of wear) - Starting at $119.99
- 16GB iPhone 6s Plus (Refurbished) - $319.99
- BlackBerry Priv (Unlocked, new) - $279.99
- HTC One M9 (Refurbished) - $99.99
- Huawei Fit Fitness Watch with Heart Rate Monitor (New) - $64.99
- Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard (New) - $15.99
- Samsung Gear VR 2016 (New) - $34.99
- Foscam FI9816P Wireless IP Camera (New) - $37.99
These are just a few of the items available during this sale, so be sure to hit the link below to check them all out!
