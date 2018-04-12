The CyberPower six-outlet swivel grounded wall tap is only $6.78 on Amazon. This wall tap was selling as high as $13 last year and has been selling for around $9 for most of this year. The drop to $6.78 is the lowest we've ever seen.

This simple device turns two grounded wall outlets into six outlets. Not only that, but the outlets can swivel up to 90 degrees. You should get one of these for that outlet behind your couch or desk where you can't plug anything in straight on. This way you can plug in from a side angle and plug in three times as much stuff. The case is designed to be impact-resistant for extended durability. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 67 reviews.

