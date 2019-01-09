Amazon has the Tacklife Engraver Kit available for $12.94 when you use code Z73B9DI7 during checkout. That code gets you $5 off the normal price of this tool, which has received positive reviews so far.

This engraver comes with four extra tungsten carbide bits, as well as two stencils for letters, numbers, and shapes. You hold it like a pen, and the soft rubber handle keeps the work easy and your hand stable. The tool features 15 watts of power for easy carving, and there's a handy hook to hang it up when not in use.

You can use this on metal, plastic, glass, ceramic, wood, and more. The included stencils help you out if you aren't particularly artsy, too. Your purchase also includes a two-year warranty.

Create custom gifts, like Christmas ornaments or wood carvings, to give someone something truly one-of-a-kind. Alternatively, for slightly more practical purposes, you can use it to monogram your stuff. Do you have a friend that's constantly trying to steal your power banks, tools, or gear, claiming they're the owner? Or perhaps you have the same pair of headphones as someone in your house? A few minutes with this bad boy and you can tastefully initial your property.

For different font options, you could pick up some additional stencils on the cheap.

