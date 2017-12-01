This is noise-cancelling on a budget.

The Cowin E7 active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are down to $38.99 with code CBDEAL11 on Amazon. This price only applies to the Black color. The street price is around $70 usually, but they did drop to $45 for the Black Friday shopping season. Even including that drop, this deal is better and one of the lowest we've ever seen.

Features include:

Advanced active noise reduction technology quells airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office, makes you focus on what you want to hear,enjoy your music, movies and videos. The noise cancellation function can work well both in wire and wireless mode.

Proprietary 40mm large-aperture drivers. Deep, accurate bass response. Crisp, powerful sound.

Cowin E7 provides high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls, which is convenient for you to free yourself from wires.

NFC pairing aided by voice prompts promises quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices

The professional protein earpad and 90-degree swiveling earcups. More durability and comfort, Enjoy high-quality, long-listen comfort.

30 hours playtime per charge in Bluetooth mode.

These headphones come with an 18-month warranty.

