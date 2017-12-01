This is noise-cancelling on a budget.
The Cowin E7 active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are down to $38.99 with code CBDEAL11 on Amazon. This price only applies to the Black color. The street price is around $70 usually, but they did drop to $45 for the Black Friday shopping season. Even including that drop, this deal is better and one of the lowest we've ever seen.
Features include:
- Advanced active noise reduction technology quells airplane cabin noise, city traffic or a busy office, makes you focus on what you want to hear,enjoy your music, movies and videos. The noise cancellation function can work well both in wire and wireless mode.
- Proprietary 40mm large-aperture drivers. Deep, accurate bass response. Crisp, powerful sound.
- Cowin E7 provides high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calls, which is convenient for you to free yourself from wires.
- NFC pairing aided by voice prompts promises quick and stable connection with your Bluetooth enabled devices
- The professional protein earpad and 90-degree swiveling earcups. More durability and comfort, Enjoy high-quality, long-listen comfort.
- 30 hours playtime per charge in Bluetooth mode.
These headphones come with an 18-month warranty.
Reader comments
I grabbed a pair of these a few months back during a lightning deal. Pretty good sound for the money. I've used them on my riding lawn mower, or while pressure washing print screens at work.