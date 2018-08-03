For a limited time, Amazon is offering select concert films in Digital HD and SD for just $0.99 each featuring top musicians and bands such as Bruce Springsteen, Imagine Dragons, and Rush. Many of these films are regularly sold for up to $15 when not on sale. If you have No-Rush Shipping Credits saved up, now would be a perfect time to use them.
Watching live concerts is one of my favorite things to do. Of course, nothing beats getting to actually go to the show yourself, but if the band is good enough, checking out footage of a past performance can be really exciting too.
- Arcade Fire: Live at Earls Court
- Barbra Streisand: Live in Concert 2006
- Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band: London Calling Live in Hyde Park
- Carole King & James Taylor: Live at the Tourbador
- Imagine Dragons: Smoke + Mirrors Live
- Jackie Evancho: Music of the Movies
- Jeff Beck: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Josh Groban: Stages Live
- Mumford & Sons: Live In South Africa: Dust And Thunder
- Nirvana: Live at the Paramount
- Rush: Clockwork Angels Tour
- The White Stripes: Under Great White Northern Lights
There are also the following films available in SD for $0.99 each
- The Ataris: Live at Capitol Milling
- Blur: Live at Hyde Park
- Kylie Minogue: Kylie Fever 2002 Live In Manchester
- Madonna: The Confessions Tour
- Papa Roach: Live and Murderous in Chicago
- Placebo: MTV Unplugged
- Sara Bareilles - Brave Enough: Live at the Variety Playhouse
Once purchased, you'll be able to watch the film you chose via the Prime Video app on a wide variety of devices.