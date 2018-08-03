For a limited time, Amazon is offering select concert films in Digital HD and SD for just $0.99 each featuring top musicians and bands such as Bruce Springsteen, Imagine Dragons, and Rush. Many of these films are regularly sold for up to $15 when not on sale. If you have No-Rush Shipping Credits saved up, now would be a perfect time to use them.

Watching live concerts is one of my favorite things to do. Of course, nothing beats getting to actually go to the show yourself, but if the band is good enough, checking out footage of a past performance can be really exciting too.

There are also the following films available in SD for $0.99 each

Once purchased, you'll be able to watch the film you chose via the Prime Video app on a wide variety of devices.