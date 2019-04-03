Best Buy has a bundle with two Chromecast Ultra media streaming players for $90 total. A single Chromecast Ultra goes for around $69, so you're paying just $21 more for an extra one. This deal ends tonight.

Stream in 4K with ease on two of your TVs and get access to thousands of Chromecast apps. If you don't need two, the second one will make for a great affordable gift for someone in your life.

The Ultra will help you expand your streaming abilities through your TV, home audio setup, and more. And it supports 4K and HDR content so you can go super high definition. Use your phone as a remote to control it. You can search, play, pause, and more right from your phone's screen. You'll get access to thousands of Chromecast apps, including the big ones like Netflix, Hulu, etc. The big benefit of the Chromecast over other players is its ability to integrate directly with your Google Home smart setup, which lets you access things like security camera feeds or YouTube playlists quickly and easily.

Now that you've got an affordable way to stream 4K, you might also need an affordable way to watch it like one of these discounted TCL TV sets.

