The Choetech car air vent wireless charging mount is down to just $16.99 at Amazon. That's thanks to an on-page coupon for $8 off its usual $34.99 price and coupon code WBJ24JC3 taking a further $10 at checkout. Be sure to use both to get the full discount.

The car mount provides wireless charging to any Qi-enabled device, and fast charging for those that support it. At a minimum you'll get a 5W charge. The new iPhone models will get 7.5W fast charging, and Samsung phones like the Galaxy S10 will get 10W. When you drop your phone into the mount, the side brackets will automatically fit to your phone whatever its size and lock it securely in place in portrait or landscape orientation. The brackets will fit phones up to 3.54-inches across, including cases (which shouldn't be thicker than 5mm for the wireless charging to work). The wireless charging starts automatically, too, so the whole thing is super convenient for dirvers. It installs without any extra tools right on your car's air vents, and it will be held there tightly thanks to an anti-slip L-shaped hook design.

You will need a Quick Charge 3.0 car charger like this one from RavPower plugged into the mount to get the fastest possible wireless charge.

