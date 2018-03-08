Mario Day is just around the corner, and Nintendo is celebrating by offering the Super Mario Run app for just $4.99. This discount will be valid from March 10th through March 25th, so you have some time to score the deal once it begins. Note that the app is free to download, but this discount will get you half-off an in-app purchase that unlocks the full game.

March 10th is affectionately dubbed "Mario Day" because the abbreviated date looks like his name! MAR10. See? Nintendo isn't the only company that'll roll out discounts for Mario Day. We will likely see deals from other retailers, too. In previous years stores like GameStop and ThinkGeek have held special sales just for our favorite plumber.

If you just can't wait to get the Mario party started, there are a few more Nintendo deals worth checking out.

Super Mario Fans can pre-order the Super Mario Limited-Edition Encyclopedia to save $32 and score one of four exclusive covers. If you don't care too much about exclusivity, you can pre-order the Standard Edition at a discount as well.

You can also snag 20% off Nintendo collectibles and accessories at GameStop to celebrate one year of the Nintendo Switch.! Speaking of which, your Switch will be safe and sound in one of these discounted cases, and if you don't have one yet, you can get a Nintendo Switch on sale here.

To stay up-to-date on future Mario Day 2018 deals, make sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter. Don't forget to check out the Nintendo Direct later tonight!

