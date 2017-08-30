Brother makes some awesome printers, and this is one of the fastest models going for one of its lowest prices!

The Brother MFC-L2740DW monochrome all-in-one printer is down to $129.99 refurbished. This is the lowest price ever on this printer, refurb or not. It normally sells for $170, and it has dropped as low as $150.

New versions of this same model of printer sell as high as $200 or more at Amazon and Newegg.

This printer can do it all with duplex printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing for you fans of the 1980s. This particular model is one of Brother's fastest, and it can print up to 32 pieces of paper a minute. That's great for heavy loads for school, work, or even something like tax forms. It has a 2.7-inch touchscreen with easy-to-navigate menus.

My favorite feature of the Brother printer I own is how easy it is to print from mobile devices, which requires minimum setup to accomplish.

Brother offers a one-year warranty.

Being a monochrome printer already means it will go through less ink than a color printer, but even so this printer is compatible with Amazon's Dash replenishment program that will automatically order toner when it runs low (if you want it to). You can add one of these Hammermill Dash buttons to the side of it so you can easily re-order paper, too.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!